Tinygemsbreaks Golden Matrix Group Inc.'S (NASDAQ: GMGI) Meridianbet Leads Flood Relief Efforts In Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Golden Matrix Group's (NASDAQ: GMGI) subsidiary Meridianbet, a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, today announced its active involvement in the global coalition initiative for flood relief efforts in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul. According to the announcement, this collaboration is a significant part of Meridianbet's commitment to supporting communities devastated by recent severe floods in the state. Meridianbet is spearheading this initiative as part of the gaming industry's larger collaboration with local NGOs and humanitarian organizations and is inviting stakeholders and the global community to contribute to the ongoing relief efforts. The announcement noted that Meridianbet's collaboration in Rio Grande do Sul is a testament to its robust CSR portfolio, which includes over 225 community impact campaigns conducted last year alone.

To view the full press release, visit

About Golden Matrix Group Inc.

Golden Matrix Group , based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established business-to-business (“B2B”) and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. Besides Meridianbet and Expanse Studios, the company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico. The company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GMGI are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN