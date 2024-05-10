Web3mediabreaks Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Adds Suite Of AI-Powered Job Application Tools On Nursemagic(TM) App

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Amesite (NASDAQ: AMST) , a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform for business and education markets, is announcing the addition of a suite of AI-powered job application tools on the beta NurseMagic(TM) app. According to the company, these new tools can support over 5.2 million nurses when applying for jobs. The AI-powered job tools include NurseResumeBuilder, NurseCoverLetter, NurseProfiler, and NurseJobCorrespondence.“Nurses are in incredible demand, and are changing jobs to gain better compensation and working conditions. We are offering these tools to help them do this, using AI to help them create tailored, professional resources that enhance their job applications. With NurseMagic(TM), we're supporting nurses in securing positions that align with their skills, experience, and career aspirations,” said Madison Bush, Corporate Operations Manager of Amesite.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite, an education tech SaaS company, offers its proprietary learning platform and content services to deploy affordable and effective AI for white-labeled online learning programs for colleges and universities. The company's technology platform leverages cutting-edge AI to offer an innovative out-of-the box, AI-powered learning ecosystem, complete with 24/7 learner support, up-to-date content and ready-to-go programs to quickly deploy and generate revenue. With the announcement of NurseMagic(TM), Amesite has entered the B2C AI app market. Amesite has also announced its intention to deliver other apps on its infrastructure including a Public Safety app that includes training and preparedness for active shooter response. For more information, visit .

