Greenenergybreaks Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) Sustains 'Remarkable Momentum' In The UK

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Hillcrest (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF) (FSE: 7HI) , an innovative clean technology company revolutionizing power conversion technologies, recently announced that it is actively pursuing business and financing opportunities in the United Kingdom. The announcement noted that Hillcrest CEO Don Currie returned to the U.K., where he engaged with numerous potential partners. Hillcrest considers the U.K. a key market because of the country's commitment to a zero-emission vehicle mandate, its prominent role in electrifying the motorsport industry, and its leadership in offshore wind generation. Emphasizing the significance of maintaining a consistent presence in the region, Currie said,“We are seeing a growing interest from automotive and component manufacturers, as well as potential financial partners across the U.K. It's crucial for us to sustain this remarkable momentum.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

Hillcrest is a clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol HEAT, on the OTCQB Venture Market as HLRTF and on the Frankfurt Exchange as 7HI. For more information, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HLRTF are available in the company's newsroom at

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN