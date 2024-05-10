Qatari Women... Bear Responsibility And Contribute Effectively

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari women are capable of bearing responsibility and playing an effective and positive role, as evident in the accomplishments achieved through womens participation in all areas of life in the State of Qatar.

The State of Qatar created a stimulating environment to ensure active participation of Qatari women in the society, whether within the family or in professional life in which women have demonstrated their excellence and dedication, by appointing them to leadership positions and enacting supportive legal legislation.

The Qatari Constitution and legislation strengthened the status of women and emphasized the values of equality. For instance, Article 18 of the Qatari Constitution stresses the pillars of justice, benevolence, freedom, equality, and high morals, while Article 19 stresses "equal opportunities for citizens." Article 34 stipulates equality in public rights and duties, and Article 35 stresses that all persons are equal before the law and there is no discrimination whatsoever on grounds of sex, race, language, or religion.

The Ministry of Social Development and Family launched recently the 'Family Charter', which strengthens the status of women and contributes to the protection of childhood and motherhood, and the right to human development, expression, dialogue and parental care. The Charter stipulates the necessity of protecting maternity, as every woman has the right to pregnancy and breastfeeding, and to get the appropriate and suitable conditions to perform that task, and all care and assistance before and during that process.

Qatari women have carried out a prominent role in many areas, and have been an inspiring element capable of giving, contributing to bringing about change, and participating in the decision-making process.

In the political field, the Qatari woman assumed many responsibilities, which gave her the opportunity to present her comprehensive vision that was characterized by reform, transparency, and the pursuit of change.

HE Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti applauded the wise leaderships great attention to promoting the status of women and highlighting their significant role in the society, by providing them with opportunities in various fields.

In statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council said that the Qatari women have achieved a prominent presence in various fields, and have held administrative, executive and leadership positions in various sectors; stressing that the State of Qatar has harnessed all available capabilities to provide an enabling environment for Qatari women to achieve leadership and contribute to supporting development.

Her Excellency underlined that the State of Qatar is making great efforts to support women in various fields, through education and training programs, and providing job opportunities and health and social care.

HE the Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council also praised the wise leadership's attention to enacting legislation and adopting policies that support and enhance the role of women in the society, and contribute to protecting their rights.

Her Excellency pointed to the tools provided by the State to consolidate the status of women in Qatar, including education, training and professional development programs, social and psychological support, and laws and policies that protect womens rights and enhance their participation in the social, economic and political life.

On the Family Charter, HE Al Sulaiti explained that the Family Charter launched by the Ministry of Social Development and Family, is an important initiative aims to enhance the role of Qatari women in the areas of motherhood, childhood and family empowerment, through a set of procedures and policies that support the family and enhance womens role in it.

On the factors that made Qatari women at the forefront of various fields, HE Al Sulaiti said that the excellence of Qatari women is attributed to the societal culture that provides them with support and respect, as well as the opportunities available to them in various fields; indicating that women play an important role in building the society and its development through their effective participation in public life and assuming leadership positions.

In the educational and academic aspect, Qatari women play an important role and have notable efforts in the field of teaching and educational administration, presenting research projects and holding leadership positions.

Dr. Noora Fetais, Associate Professor in Computer Science at Qatar University College of Engineering, and Founding Secretary-General of the Arab Association for Cyber Security, who holds several patents registered in the United States, said that Qatari women receive high-quality education, starting from the various school levels, all the way to the university and doctorate level. This distinguished level of education had the greatest impact in shaping her personality and determining her educational and professional compass, as education is the optimal investment for countries and institutions in creating personalities capable of influence.

In remarks to QNA, Dr. Noora Fetais said that Qatari women have excelled in the technological and academic fields due to several factors, including the supportive environment that encourages education and career development, and motivates women to achieve academic and professional goals, the most important of which are the family and educational institutions, as well as its unique specializations that are rare and capable of regional and global competition.

She noted that government initiatives and investments in education and technology have provided Qatari women with opportunities to develop skills and progress in these fields, and to leave real achievements on the ground by adapting the acquired sciences, knowledge and skills to serve the society.

In the media field, Qatari women were able to make their mark, whether in the press, radio or television, through media projects and achievements that came after great efforts to present a cultural and humanitarian message with professional content, adding to the media scene an positive image touched on community issues and requirements in an effective and constructive manner.

In this context, Qatari journalist Sarah Rasheed, a journalist and presenter of Al Jazeera, said that the distinction of Qatari women lies in their constant passion for research and learning, as well as the States support which enabled them to improve their administrative and leadership skills, even on the social and family levels.

Speaking to QNA, Rasheed said that Qatari women have demonstrated over the past years that they are capable of competing with men in many fields, and that they have played a major role in developing the society, in addition to their keenness to preserve their families, based on their belief that their role helps in the advancement of society.

She noted that the State of Qatar provided and harnessed the potential through responsible programs, emphasized on the efforts and empowerment of Qatari women, in addition to enacting legislation and policies aimed at achieving a balance between work and family responsibilities, and contributing to empowering and enhancing womens participation in the workforce, whether in the public or private sector.

She added that State institutions are keen to implement their obligations towards many international and regional agreements and charters that enshrine womens rights, in addition to the Human Resources Law which guarantees equal rights for men and women in public jobs, and in obtaining promotions and holding responsibilities and leadership positions.

In conjunction with the launch of the policies, plans and programs necessary to develop women culturally, economically and politically, as is the case in Qatar Vision 2030, women were urged to participate in public life and seize the opportunities available to them in the field of education and work; while attention have been paid to training and developing women professionally, and implementing and developing projects and marketing policies that empower women, she pointed out.

Women's participation in working life has had a great impact. They have proven themselves in every position they assumed in all fields, including politics, education, sports and others, Rasheed said.

In conclusion of her statements to QNA, Sara Rasheed pointed to the efforts of HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Chairperson of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, in highlighting the role of Qatari women and motivating them to participate in public life, through womens conferences that aim to discuss issues and find solutions that enable them to face practical life. In this context, she noted the inauguration of Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women to be a platform for discussing various life matters in a safe space for women.

In the social field, Qatari women have spared no effort in achieving social renaissance and family cohesion, within a series of community initiatives and projects closely linked to social responsibility, to achieve that social impact which makes them have a unique voice that qualifies them to bring about change and cope with all developments.

In this context, Dr. Somaya Al Mutawa, a social worker and consultant in the field of training and development, highlighted the Family Charter which stressed the important role of Qatari women in various fields, including motherhood and childhood, and family empowerment, in addition to enhancing the role of women as mothers, educators, and supporters of the family.

She noted that the Family Charter seeks to provide the necessary support for women through social, educational and training services, in addition to promoting the rights of children and providing a healthy and safe environment for their growth and development, and enhancing the role of fatherhood and the partnership between spouses in raising children, and developing the values of responsibility and cooperation in the family.

In statements to QNA, Al Mutawa spoke about the efforts made by the State of Qatar through programs and projects to confront the challenges that Qatari women are going through, pointing out that the State has provided many womens empowerment programs, which include vocational training and continuing education to enhance their capabilities and empower them economically and socially, in addition to awareness campaigns that are activated by organizing awareness initiatives to raise awareness of womens issues and enhance their rights and status in the society.

On the legislative side, she said that the government has enacted supportive laws and policies that enhance womens rights and protect them from discrimination and violence, and promote their participation in social and political life; stressing that these efforts reflect the extent of the State of Qatars commitment to enhancing the role of women and granting them their full rights in all fields.

Meanwhile, Al Mutawa affirmed that the State of Qatar has provided various health and social services that meet women's needs and enhance their health and well-being. In addition, there are a set of tools available to empower women, such as education and training programs that provide them with important opportunities, and the economic support provided by the government and private entities through financing programs and supporting entrepreneurship, as well as legal protection and social support.

At the end of her speech to QNA, Al Mutawa highlighted the factors that contributed greatly to achieving Qatari womens successes in various fields, most importantly the support provided by the government that ensures equal opportunities alongside education and training; stressing that social values, culture and pioneering spirit in the State of Qatar have strengthened the role of women in the society as an active and contributing force.

The Qatari women's journey is full of achievements, both on the personal and public levels. Perhaps the latest achievement made by a Qatari woman and reflected her great leadership role, is HE Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari's obtaining the "Best Minister Award" at the World Governments Summit held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, in February. This award confirms the exceptional efforts and the implementation of successful, scalable and sustainable initiatives that contribute to the social and economic advancement.

