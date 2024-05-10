Comcast Celebrates Earth Day With Nature-Inspired Xfinity Collection

(MENAFN- 3BL) We use the power of our platforms and the creativity of our storytellers to educate viewers, impact culture, and inspire change in the name of protecting our planet.

In honor of Earth Day, Comcast curated a collection of shows, movies, documentaries, and podcasts that celebrate our planet and inspire our audiences.

Explore Earth by Air, Land, and Sea on Xfinity

Xfinity's Earth Month collection was available throughout the month of April.

The collection included 25 of the best documentaries about Earth, nature, science and sustainability, from March of the Penguins to Food, Inc.

Looking for something new?

Bad River is a powerful new documentary from filmmakers Mary Mazzio and NBA legend Grant Hill available for the first time exclusively on the Black Experience on Xfinity channel and Xumo Play. The film takes audiences into the heart of the battle to save Lake Superior, led by the Bad River Ojibwe, a Native community located in Northern Wisconsin, in a powerful story of defiance and resilience.

Want to be mystified?

Check out Secrets of the Octopus, a new National Geographic documentary released in time for Earth Day. Narrated by Paul Rudd, the documentary shares remarkable new discoveries affirming the octopus as one of nature's most intelligent and complex animals. The secrets of the octopus are more extraordinary than we ever imagined.

Prefer the classics?

The collection featured all the greatest nature content in one place, including Planet Earth III (AMC+), Otter Dynasty (Animal Planet), Big Beasts (Apple TV+), A Real Bug's Life (Disney+), Queens (Disney+, Nat Geo), Life On Our Planet (Netflix), and Chimp Empire (Netflix).

Solutions-oriented?

TED Climate host Dan Kwartler unpacks problems and solutions behind big systemic issues in bite-sized episodes. You'll find out which bag is best for the planet, imagine our world without humans, and follow the international journey of the very shirt on your back. Learn little ways you can make changes in your daily life, in your towns and cities, and at your workplaces to help change climate change.