Punjab To Delhi: Top 5 States Attracting Foreign Tourism In India


5/10/2024 2:01:05 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Punjab to Delhi, Maharashtra to Kerala are 5 top states that attract the most number of foreign tourists in India. Let's check out the full list

Punjab

With 31 lakh foreign tourists last year, Punjab attracted the most number of foreign tourists in the country. Golden temple to Wagah border Punjab is a rich teasure trove

Maharashtra

With 18 lakh foreign tourists, Maharashtra sits on number 2. From Gateway of India, Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra is filled with places to visit

Delhi

Delhi attracted 1 lakh tourists last year. It is home to a lot of heritage places scattered all over the city from Humayun's Tomb to Fatehpur Sikri

Karnataka

With 70 thousand foreign visitors in 2023, Karnataka occupies the 4th position. Mysore place, Hampi to Gokarna are must visit places in the state

Kerala

Kerala attracted 50 thousand foreign visitors last year. From Kochi to Munnar, Kerala is filled with places of greenery which attract foreign tousists

AsiaNet News

