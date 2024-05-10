Ahmedabad School Bomb Threat: Pakistan Link Uncovered, Email Probe Leads To A Military Cantonment

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A major development has emerged in the investigation into the recent bomb threats directed at schools in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The local crime branch has revealed a connection to Pakistan in the threats that caused alarm throughout the city. On May 6, a total of 14 schools in Ahmedabad were targeted with menacing emails, coinciding with the Prime Minister's scheduled visit to the state for polling.

Initially believed to have originated from a Russian domain, specifically from the email address "...," the investigation took a surprising turn with the revelation of a connection to a military cantonment in Pakistan, as disclosed by Sharad Singhal, JCP Ahmedabad Crime Branch.

The emails initially dismissed as rumours, were traced back to an individual named Tohik Liyakat, operating from Pakistan under the alias Ahmed Javed. Another agency's investigation corroborated his involvement in suspicious activities. Prompt action by the Ahmedabad Police ensued, swiftly responding to the bomb threats by conducting thorough investigations at the targeted schools. Fortunately, no suspects or explosives were found at any of the locations.

This incident echoes a similar occurrence earlier in the month, where 131 schools in Delhi received similar threat emails on May 1. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) promptly issued a statement labelling the emails a "hoax," urging the public not to succumb to panic. The MHA reassured citizens that the Delhi Police and security agencies were taking necessary steps per protocol, reported

TOI.

The recent revelations by the Crime Branch shed light on the international dimensions of these threats. With a Pakistani connection unveiled and a Russian server utilized to propagate fear, the investigation continues to unfold. The threatening emails, strategically timed just before the Lok Sabha polls, stirred widespread panic among the public.

Before Ahmedabad, similar threatening emails targeted schools in Delhi-NCR, further underscoring the need for vigilance and robust security measures in educational institutions. Director General of Police Vikas Sahay reiterated that these threats were indeed hoaxes, urging voters to exercise their democratic rights without fear.