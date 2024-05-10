Kodagu Tragedy: Man, Who Severed SSLC Student's Head, Over Proposal Rejection Commits Suicide

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The incident which had rocked Karnataka's Kodagu, has now been met with another tragedy. The man accused of brutally murdering a young SSLC student was found dead by suicide. The incident, which unfolded in Mutlu village of Somwarpet taluk, Kodagu district, has left residents stunned and seeking answers.

The accused, Monnanda Prakash, aged 34 and also known as Papu, hailed from Hammiyala village. Allegedly, Prakash harbored intentions of marrying Meena, despite her status as a minor. However, intervention from the Women and Child Welfare Department halted these plans, citing legal concerns surrounding Meena's age.

What was the incident?

The tragic incident occurred when Meena, a 16-year-old SSLC student, fell victim to a brutal murder orchestrated by Prakash. The motive behind this heinous act stemmed from Meena's decision to end their engagement and reject his marriage proposal. This rejection was a result of the intervention of the Women and Child Welfare authorities, who had intervened to prevent the marriage of a minor girl.

Despite the authorities' intervention, Prakash's anger only intensified. In a shocking act of violence, he forcibly abducted Meena from her home and callously ended her life in the presence of her horrified family.

In response to this gruesome crime, authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident. Their primary focus is on locating Meena's body and ensuring that those responsible for her tragic death are brought to justice.