PM Modi's Kind Gesture Towards Specially-Abled Women In Telangana's Mahabubnagar Wins Hearts (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public address in Mahabubnagar, Telangana, on Friday not only highlighted the importance of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 but also showcased a touching display of empathy and inclusivity.

Amidst the fervent chants of 'Modi, Modi', the Prime Minister drew attention to the needs of couple of specially-abled women in the audience.

His call for making space and facilitating their movement forward resonated deeply, capturing the hearts of the attendees and those following the event across the nation.

"Two-three specially-abled sisters have come to bless us today. Please make space for them. They are finding it difficult. Those standing in front please move a little. Let the specially-abled sisters come forward," said the PM during his public meeting.

"I won't deliver my speech till arrangements are made for these sisters. I can't see these sisters' troubles. They are specially-abled sisters, first make arrangements for them," he added.

During his address in

Mahabubnagar, PM Modi

highlighted the contrast between the false promises made by Congress and the concrete guarantees offered by the BJP-led government.

"People of Telangana know that this election is about the future of the country," said PM Modi. "Congress and its allies have made false promises to the people for decades. But now, the country is witnessing Modi's guarantee."

“As much as BRS looted over the years, Congress wants to do the same corruption in a few months. By talking about industry, Congress has opened a fake video manufacturing shop here. Congress has not been ready to move a pen on the Kalleshwaram scam of BRS since it came. Since Congress came, the RR tax has been imposed separately in Telangana. Talks about the RR tax imposed on you are going on till Delhi,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi also

emphasized his pledge to ensure growth, national security, and uphold India's prestige globally. He reiterated his dedication to delivering three crore new homes for the underprivileged in the upcoming five years, offering complimentary healthcare to every senior citizen aged 70 and above, and honoring every commitment made to the populace.

Encouraging the people of Telangana to support the BJP, he stressed the importance of augmenting the party's representation in the state to tackle corruption effectively and foster development.