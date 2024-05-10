PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Bhubaneswar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a four km-long roadshow from the BJP's state office here to the Vani Vihar Square area in the city.

PM Modi arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 8.20 p.m. He later went to the party's state office at Kharvela Nagar.

Standing on a saffron-coloured vehicle decorated with flowers, PM Modi embarked on the roadshow from the party office on Friday evening.

PM Modi, holding an illuminated lotus (party's election symbol), waved and greeted thousands of people who gathered on both sides of the road as his vehicle moved past.

Odisha unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Manmohan Samal and party's candidate for Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat accompanied PM Modi on the vehicle during the roadshow.

Around 140 women members of the party wearing traditional Sambalpuri saree walked ahead of PM Modi's vehicle during the roadshow.

People who gathered along the route were heard raising slogans like 'Modi Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jay', 'Vande Mataram', etc.

Separate stages were erected along the route showcasing the achievements of PM Modi-led government during the last 10-year rule, including abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, and construction of Ram Mandir.

After the roadshow, PM Modi left for the Raj Bhavan, the residence of Odisha Governor, where he will spend the night.

PM Modi is scheduled to address three massive public gatherings at Kandhamal, Bolangir and Bargarh constituencies on Saturday.