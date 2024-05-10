Nissan Of Arabian Automobiles Introduces The Adventure-Ready 2024 X-TRAIL N-TREK

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE , 10 May 2024 – Arabian Automobiles (AAC), the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is pleased to announce the addition of the 2024 X-TRAIL N-TREK to its diverse line-up. Positioned between the SV and SL trims, the N-TREK fuses rugged design and adaptable performance, ideal for both those who love the outdoors and family outings.

Designed for adventure-seekers and stylish families alike, the N-TREK model captures attention with its distinctive dark 'V-motion' grille and matching black exterior mirrors and roof rails, delivering a robust appearance that makes a bold statement on the road. Its rugged appeal is complemented by 18-inch alloy wheels in gunmetal finish, underscoring the vehicle's readiness for off-road and urban adventures alike. Already in stock, it is priced at an inviting AED 139,900 (including VAT).

Internally, the X-TRAIL N-TREK doesn't shy away from comfort, boasting water-resistant upholstery perfect for any weather condition, allowing families and explorers to venture out with confidence and ease.

Powering all this is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 181hp and 244Nm of torque, providing ample power for overtaking and smooth accelerations. The enhanced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle-shift controls ensures a responsive and engaging driving experience, catering to the preferences of all drivers.

The vehicle also features advanced technological enhancements to enrich every journey. The Intelligent 4x4 system adapts quickly to changing conditions, ensuring optimal traction and stability. With the twist-dial Drive Mode Selector, drivers can choose from five distinct driving modes - Off-Road, Snow, Auto, Eco, and Sports - tailoring the drive to their current needs.

In terms of safety, the X-TRAIL N-TREK is equipped with Nissan's ProPILOT Assist and a suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, enhancing safety and convenience for all passengers. These features reinforce the SUV's stature as a secure and reliable vehicle for adventurous drives.

Arabian Automobiles continues its commitment to bringing versatile and innovative vehicles to its customers. The new X-TRAIL N-TREK is now available in three appealing color combinations: Two-tone Boulder Gray Pearl with Super Black Roof, Two-tone Pearl White with Super Black Roof, and Champagne Silver Metallic with Super Black Roof.

For those interested in experiencing the blend of luxury, performance, and robust design offered by the 2024 X-TRAIL N-TREK, visit your nearest Nissan of Arabian Automobiles showroom or the official local Nissan website for more information and scheduling a test drive.