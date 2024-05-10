Noise Solution Celebrates 15 Years Of Transformative Music Mentoring With Double Header Event

(MENAFN- Pressat) Noise Solution, the pioneering social enterprise dedicated to changing lives through music mentoring, is thrilled to announce its 15th-anniversary celebrations with a double-header event on May 30th, 2024 in Cambridge.

Since its inception in 2009, Noise Solution has been at the forefront of using music as a tool for positive change, impacting countless lives across communities. The anniversary event promises to be an insightful and entertaining affair, offering attendees the chance to delve into Noise Solution's journey over the past 15 years and discover how the organisation is evolving its approach to make an even greater impact in the future.

The afternoon event, titled "Looking Back, Moving Forward", will feature discussions led by esteemed figures in the fields of creativity and wellbeing, including Noise Solution's Founder, Simon Glenister. Joining him will be Professor Pam Burnard from the University of Cambridge, a renowned academic specialising in creativity and education, and Dan Gresham, an internationally acclaimed DJ and producer known for his contributions to the Drum and Bass scene, alongside Sophie The Great, a Noise Solution graduate and performing artist. Attendees can expect engaging conversations on the evolving landscape of creativity and wellbeing, and its potential to bring about lasting change.

Following the afternoon session, the celebrations will continue into the evening with a vibrant party event featuring live performances and entertainment. Attendees will be treated to a stellar lineup, including 90s Garage Dive sensation Angie Brown, the comedic talents of Ali Warwood, the infectious rhythms of Reggae band Omega Nebula, an intimate acoustic performance from Sophie The Great, and the electrifying sounds of Bury Sound winners Jaded Teeth. The evening promises to be a celebration of music, community, and the incredible journey of Noise Solution over the past 15 years.

As an added bonus, attendees will have the chance to win two tickets to the prestigious Secret Garden Party Festival, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

"We are incredibly proud to mark this significant milestone in Noise Solution's journey," said Simon Glenister, Founder of Noise Solution. "For 15 years, we have witnessed the transformative power of music mentoring, and we are excited to share our vision for the future with our community of supporters and partners."

Join Noise Solution on May 30th for a day of reflection, inspiration, and celebration as they look back on 15 years of changing lives through music mentoring and look forward to the next chapter of their journey.

