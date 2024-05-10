Basketball League, INBL Pro, To Be Played With Six Teams Over August, September

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The Indian National Basketball League (INBL) Pro, a six-franchise professional basketball tournament, was formally announced at the Thyagraj Stadium, here on Friday.

The league will feature a six-city franchise-based team model, drawing inspiration from the success of such franchise-based leagues in other sports worldwide. In the first year, INBL Pro will comprise six-city-based teams of 15 players each, featuring both Indian and international talent.

The players will be chosen through a fair and transparent auction process. Each team will need to have three development Indian players under 23 years and four international players, one of whom must be of Indian origin.

This is to ensure that budding talent gets a platform besides ensuring the right blend of local and global talent.

The league's structure includes a pre-season hosted in home cities, a regular season played over 45 days in two central venues, and playoffs culminating in a grand finale over the weekend in Mumbai. The number of franchisee teams will scale as the league grows.

The Indian National Basketball League (INBL), established in 2021, has rapidly become a pivotal force in the country's basketball landscape. Boasting an impressive inaugural 3x3 and 5x5 tournaments that drew over 13,000 participants from more than 20 cities across India, INBL has undeniably cemented its status as a key player in the nation's sporting arena

In his comments, Rupinder Brar, director of INBL, said, "We are truly committed to a world-class professional league that catapults the game to the next level. We have envisioned Rs. 350 crore in investment over 5 years, which will include our contribution, other investors coming on board, and multiple revenue streams out of INBL Pro. Born to a basketball coach father in Punjab, the game holds a deep personal connect."

According to Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, former captain of the Indian basketball team, "I am incredibly excited about the launch of the INBL Pro. As a player, this is what we all have been waiting for. We want to play with the best in the world, and we want global coaches coming here from whom we can learn new techniques and best practices that will go a long way in enhancing our game. I look forward to playing with international players and for more Indian players like me to benefit from this league."

Ranvijay Singha, former basketball player, and actor, said, "I am here because of my love for the game of basketball. And it's great to see a dream coming true right before my eyes and be part of it. Kudos to the entire team at Headstart Arena for their tireless effort and commitment in making this happen, and I wish them the very best."

INBL Pro is India's first professional league designed to ensure that Indian basketball talent of all hues gets the best platform to compete, learn, and become the best in the world. The developmental league, which laid the ground for the launch of the professional league, has now seen over 13,000+ players participate in 3x3 & 5x5 tournaments in 20+ cities across India. INBL is recognized by the International Basketball Federation FIBA.