Stocks in Play

5/10/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. : Has appointed Chris Huskilson as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Huskilson, who has been Interim CEO since August 2023, will continue as a member of the Board. Huskilson's CEO appointment has been made following a thorough search conducted by the Board with the support of a nationally recognized search firm. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares T are trading down $0.12 at $9.12.









