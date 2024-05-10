(MENAFN- Baystreet) GXO Opens up New Distribution Hub for Conair
Sinclair Ponders Unloading Stations
Novavax, Sanofi Sign the Deal to Commercialize COVID Shot
OpenAI To Launch Google Search Competitor: Reports
S&P 500 Above 5,200: Too Good To Be True? Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, May 10, 2024
AMC Plunges on Q1 Figures
AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock fell hard Friday, on reporting financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Net cash provided by operating activities of $151 million; Free Cash Flow of $144 million. Operating income of $110 million; Adjusted Operating Income(1) of $149 million, with a margin of 25%.
Net revenues of $596 million decreased 17% from the prior year. Excluding nonrecurring revenues related to Silo and 25/7 Media, net revenues decreased 6%
Streaming revenues of $145 million increased 3% from the prior year. Diluted EPS proved to be $1.03; Adjusted EPS
CEO Kristin Dolan said: "In the first quarter, we continued to execute on our strategic priorities, including the ongoing delivery of healthy free cash flow. As new technologies transform the way media is consumed, we continue to produce great content and make it available to viewers whenever and wherever they want to watch. We recently strengthened our balance sheet by completing a series of financing transactions that meaningfully extended our debt maturities. This creates substantial flexibility for us as we continue to leverage our core strengths and reorient our business around the consumer-driven changes that are happening across the industry."
AMCX shares lost $1.50, or 11%, to open Friday at $12.22.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN10052024000212011056ID1108198288
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.