President Ilham Aliyev Lays Foundation Stone For Turshsu Settlement In Shusha District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid afoundation stone for the Turshsu settlement in the Shusha district, Azernews reports.
