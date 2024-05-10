Korea's Kim Yeji Takes Gold At ISSF Baku World Cup 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Korean shooter Kim Yeji takes a win at the ISSF World CupRifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Baku, taking gold back to her country.

She edged out her countryman Yang Jiin in the final of the 25mPistol Women, to win the gold medal.

German shooter Eder Josefin bagged a bronze medal in thetournament.

The ISSF World Cup will continue until May 12.