President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Residents Who Had Relocated To Sus Village In Lachin

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspectedcompleted works in the village of Sus in the Lachin district, metwith relocated residents, and attended the inauguration of the“Zabukh” and“Garigishlag” small hydroelectric power stations ownedby Azerenerji OJSC, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.