Initiative Gathers Momentum Ahead Of COP29: Azerbaijan Hosts Mass Tree-Planting Event And Flashmob

Fatime Letifova

In anticipation of the 29th session of the Conference of theParties to the United Nations Framework Convention on ClimateChange (COP29), Azerbaijan sets the stage for global environmentalaction with a remarkable display of community engagement, Azernews reports.

More than 500 people came together in the settlement ofMushfiqabad outside Baku to raise public awareness about the needto restore and protect the environment, regenerate and increasevegetation, and combat climate change.

The participants planted 3,000 Afghan pines and olive trees,meticulously selected for their adaptability to the unique soil andclimate conditions of the Absheron peninsula. After the treeplanting, volunteers took part in a flashmob dedicated to the COP29climate summit. As Azerbaijan prepares to host this seminalgathering, the nation is demonstrating its dedication to globalclimate action.

The tree-planting and flashmob were organized jointly by theCOP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, the Ministry of Ecology andNatural Resources, and the Azerbaijan Union of VoluntaryOrganizations. Students, volunteers and representatives of statebodies, private companies, and civil society organizations tookpart in the event and lent their support to the cause.