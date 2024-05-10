Upendra Kushwaha Files Nomination From Karakat Lok Sabha Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 10 (IANS) Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) candidate Upendra Kushwaha filed his nomination from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat on Friday.

He was accompanied by a large number of supporters who had earlier assembled at the office of the District Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer in Sasaram, the district headquarter of Rohtas.

“I have no issues with anyone. I have come to Karakat only to work for its development. The people's enthusiasm is visible and I am getting support from people of all castes, religions and communities,” Kushwaha said.

When asked about political opponents in this election, he said,“In Karakat, the contest is one-sided. There is no other angle in this. The people here have given me opportunities from 2014 to 2019. We have served the people with utmost honesty. The blessings of the public are with us and they will vote for the development of Bihar and the country.”

“People are happy with the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years. Along with this, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also done a lot of work for the development of the state and they like him. Therefore, all sections of society are with us and my victory is certain,” Kushwaha said.

Asked about Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, he said,“He has no impact on us or the public. There is no point in him contesting the election. If he is in the BJP then its leaders have to worry about him.”

Asked about his priority in case of victory, Kushwaha said,“If I become MP, then the Dalmia Nagar project is the first thing on my mind. Apart from this, there are a lot of ongoing and pending projects that I have to finish.”