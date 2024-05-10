Maha Cong Chief Wants Ram Temple ‘Purified’, Draws Angry Reactions From BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole on Friday made a call for the purification of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, triggering fresh row and also adding trouble to the party's existing woes, regarding its stand on the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Nana Patole said that if the INDIA bloc is elected to power, it will conduct the purification of the Ram Mandir by the four Shankaracharyas. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't follow the protocol and hence it calls for a purification ritual.

Patole's call for purification of the grand Ram Temple drew angry reactions from the string of BJP Spokespersons while strong backlash on social media as well.

A couple of BJP Spokespersons told IANS that Patole's remarks were in bad taste and reprehensible.

Rohan Gupta, speaking to IANS slammed the grand old party for their hatred and opposition to the Ram Lalla.

“First they questioned the existence of Ram Lalla, then opposed its construction and declined an invite for the Pran Pratistha ceremony. Today, it talks about the purification of the temple. Those who didn't visit the temple are making calls for purification, it's absurd,” Rohan Gupta said.

“Congress has developed a habit of crossing the line, in its hatred for Prime Minister. People of the country won't forgive it for its sins. INDIA bloc won't get a chance to return to power,” he added.

RP Singh, another BJP Spokesperson, talking to IANS slammed the party's double-standards on the issue.

“They kept opposing the existence and realisation of Ram Lalla dream. Their leaders never paid a visit to Ram Temple and today, they want its purification,” he said.

Former Congressman Pramod Krishnam hit out at Patole for insulting and derogatory remarks on Ram Lalla and said,“This is an absurd and ridiculous statement.”

“By taking Lord Ram's name, one becomes pure. All our sins get washed away by taking his name. What does Congress want to say by purification? You should purify the minds of Congressmen, the minds of those who want to destroy the party,” Krishnam told IANS.

He also advised the Congress to first get rid of their hatred against Lord Ram before talking about purification.

“If Congress pursues such rhetoric, this will spell doom for the party,” he added.