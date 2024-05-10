UNRWA Closes Its Headquarters In Occupied Jerusalem Following Arson Attack

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem, Palestine: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) has decided to close it headquarters in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in the occupied Jerusalem following an arson attack by Israeli settlers.

It has been decided to close the headquarters, pending further Israeli appropriate measures, to maintain security, said UNRWA's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

UNRWA affirmed that, as an occupation power, Israel shoulders the responsibility to ensure protection for UNRWA personnel and the facilities operated by the United Nations in all times based in the international law.