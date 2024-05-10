RX India Announces 8Th Edition Of BLECH India Slated To Happen In May 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 10 2024: BLECH India, the highly focused exhibition dedicated exclusively to sheet metal working, is gearing up for its 8th edition scheduled to take place from 8th to 10th May 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Organized by RX India, a leader in B2B trade exhibitions and events, Blech India is a premier platform for businesses to connect, explore market opportunities and access cutting-edge technologies.



Since its inception in 2009, Blech India has been at the forefront of promoting advancements in sheet metal working. The exhibition covers a wide range of sectors, including sheet metal, tube, sections (ferrous and non-ferrous), finished products, components, handling, cutting, forming, automation, robotics, and more. With a focus on driving industry growth and fostering collaboration, Blech India is expected to attract over 15,000 trade visitors from around the globe, along with 250+ international and domestic participants. Previous editions of BLECH India have witnessed participation from leading brands in the metal fabrication equipment market, including Trumpf, Amada, LVD, Hans Laser, Berlin Machine Tools to name a few



Speaking about the exhibition announcement Peter Kumposcht, Managing Director RX India said "We are thrilled to announce the 8th edition of BLECH India, the leading platform for professionals to grow their business and discover the latest trends and technologies in the sheet metal industry. With the metal fabrication equipment market expected to continue to grow rapidly, BLECH India will provide valuable insights and opportunities for businesses to stay ahead in this dynamic industry."



The exhibition will feature focus segments such as laser cutting & fabrication machines, sheet metal fabrication, forming machines and tools, hydraulic and bending machines, and more.



In addition to showcasing cutting-edge technologies, Blech India aims to address the growing emphasis on sustainability in the metal fabrication industry. With environmental concerns and government regulations on the rise, manufacturers are increasingly adopting sustainable practices. Blech India provides a platform for industry leaders to discuss and explore sustainable solutions for sheet metal fabrication.



As the fastest-growing region in the metal fabrication industry, Asia Pacific holds significant potential for growth, Blech India remains committed to facilitating industry growth and fostering innovation. With the support of RX India's extensive network and expertise, Blech India is poised to set new standards in the sheet metal working industry.





About RX India ;



RX India is a leading organizer of B2B trade exhibitions and events in India, serving as a catalyst for business growth, networking, and expansion opportunities. With a portfolio comprising ten events covering warehousing and logistics, printing, packaging, metal cutting & forming, automation, robotics, retail, and real estate, RX India provides unparalleled opportunities for businesses to connect, stay abreast of market trends, and access the latest products and technologies. Headquartered in Gurgaon, the company offers comprehensive event coverage and tailored support with qualified teams across India. Since its inception in 2008, RX India has been committed to creating efficient B2B platforms, supporting local economies, and fostering diverse and sustainable businesses. Leveraging digital transformation strategies and a wealth of talent and intelligence, RX India extends its reach to a broader audience, covering a diverse range of industries and markets. With an impressive global outreach spanning 22 countries, RX India attracts both domestic and international participants, facilitating collaborations and market expansion. As a major player in the B2B event business, RX India continually expands its event portfolios, penetrates new industrial sectors, and emphasizes technology to provide customers with more interactive experiences. Through innovation and customer-centric approaches, RX India aims to set the standard in the Indian exhibition industry and beyond, driving industry growth and business success.

