Convertml Is Now Available On Typeform For Immediate Access

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chicago, USA, 10 May, 2024: ConvertML is super excited to announce its collaboration with and listing on Typeform. Through this collaboration, our tool aims to make it easier for marketers to connect their Typeform and HubSpot data to better understand customers' behavior, sentiments, and preferences. Equipped with predictive modeling capabilities and LLMs, it can be your go-to tool for simple and complex customer satisfaction, and retention analytics!



Here's how ConvertML is posed to be the industry leader in the marketing space:



Save time with One-click data integration and data engineering

Get predictive insights using your Typeform and CRM data together

Provide granular-level insights into each one of customers, focusing on the what, how, and why of their behavior and sentiment

Use custom ML models to predict churn and better your cross-sell/up-sell strategies

Gain insights by conversing with your data using our LLMs-driven data exploration capability by switching between different marketing personas!



Gustav Toppenberg, Co-founder of ConvertML, strongly believes: "Our partnership with Typeform is about to unlock a plethora of opportunities for the marketing folks worldwide. There are plenty of tools for different marketing purposes in the market but why juggle with so many when you can use a single tool for everything marketing-related?"



We invite you to visit the Typeform marketplace and sign up for ConvertML to check out the features yourself! We also have a usage guide to quickly get you onboarded. For more information and to take advantage of our launch promotions, please visit



Company :-ConvertML

User :- Kunal Sondhi

Email :...

Phone :-7084154811

Mobile:- 7084154811

Url :-