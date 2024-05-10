Zelensky: Ukrainian Forces Stopped Russian Offensive In Kharkiv Sector This Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces stopped a Russian offensive on the Kharkiv axis early on Friday, May 10.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a press conference with Slovak President Zuzana Caputova.

"As of 07:00-08:00 this morning, a fierce artillery battle occurred. At the time, the Russian offensive was stopped," Zelensky said.

He added that the Ukrainian military was ready for such actions by the enemy.

Earlier reports said that Russian invaders had intensified shelling in the northern part of the Kharkiv region, primarily hitting the town of Vovchansk.

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, today the enemy carried out airstrikes using guided aerial bombs in the direction of Vovchansk, and with the beginning of the night, the Russian occupiers increased the fire pressure on the front edge of Ukrainian defenses with the support of artillery.

At about 05:00, the enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses under the cover of armored vehicles. As of now, these attacks have been repelled, with battles still ongoing. Reserve units have been sent to strengthen the defense in this sector of the front.

People are being evacuated from the Vovchansk community of the Kharkiv region due to massive shelling.