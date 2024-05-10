Two Killed, Five Injured In Massive Shelling Of Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians have massively shelled border communities in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, injuring at least five people and killing two.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"Border communities in the Kharkiv region are under intensified massive enemy shelling - there are wounded and dead," he wrote.

According to the military administration, at 09:45, enemy forces shelled the village of Buhaivka in the Vovchansk community, damaging a private house. No casualties were reported.

At around 10:00, the enemy shelled the town of Vovchansk, injuring two civilians.

At 12:50, enemy shelling killed a 55-year-old civilian in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district.

At 13:22, the invaders attacked a private house in Vovchansk, wounding a 60-year-old woman. At the same time, enemy shelling of a private house killed a civilian man and injured two more people, one of them under the rubble of the house.