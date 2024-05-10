Spanish Foreign Minister Calls For A Change In The Decision-Making System In The EU

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva, AZERNEWS
The enlargement of the European Union should entail a review ofthe entire decision-making system within the community, whichcurrently requires unanimity, Azernews reports.
"It seems to me that by increasing the number of [potentialmembers] to more than 30, we will not be able to function the waywe work with the current rules," the diplomat said at a conferencein Madrid. "This means a review of the decision-making system.""Spain is part of the group of friends of the qualified majority,"he said.
Albares recalled that a number of countries in the WesternBalkans have been "making a lot of efforts over the years" to jointhe community. "And we should avoid disappointment with newcandidates," the Spanish minister stressed. - There can be no entryor extension "at a discount", it is a matter of merit."
The European Union now has 27 member states.
