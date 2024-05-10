Azerbaijani Ngos Participate In Tree-Planting Action In Africa

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijani NGOs participated in the tree planting actionorganized in memory of hundreds of Kenyans who lost their lives asa result of the natural disaster that occurred in the country a fewdays ago - heavy rains, on the National Tree Planting Day in Kenya, Azernews reports.

Parvana Valiyeva, member of the COP29 Organizing Committee,executive director of the "Service to Health" Public Union,emphasized that the climate event in Kenya clearly demonstrates theconsequences of global climate changes. Amin Mammadov, Chairman ofthe Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and NaturalResources, Deputy Chairman of the Public Union "Experts in theField of Water Use", noted that 2024 is the "Year of Solidarity fora Green World" in Azerbaijan, and participation in this action isalso a sign of Azerbaijan's global struggle for a green world. RozaSafikhanli, the deputy head of the "Azerbaijan Campaign AgainstLandmines" pointed out that a safe world is important foreveryone.

The chairman of the National Council of Youth Organizations ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan, Rafael Hajibeyli, also emphasized thatthe youth of Azerbaijan are also working for a green world, and byparticipating in this tree-planting action, they show solidaritywith their Kenyan colleagues.

It should be noted that a group of NGOs from Azerbaijan isactively participating in the UN Civil Society Conference inKenya.

Kenyan NGOs said that they will not forget this support ofAzerbaijani NGOs and thanked them deeply for their solidarity.

It should also be noted that recently, for the first time, anacquaintance meeting between Azerbaijani and Kenyan NGOs wasorganized in Nairobi, and opportunities for cooperation were widelydiscussed.