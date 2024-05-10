Ecology And Natural Resources Ministry Launches My Clean Country Campaign

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Starting from May 11, the Ministry of Ecology and NaturalResources will initiate educational cleaning actions every weekend,under the slogan "My Clean Country", Azernews reports, citing the ministry's press office.

The objective is to motivate individuals to take responsibilityfor their waste disposal.

Irada Ibrahimova, the press secretary of the Ministry,emphasized the significance of this initiative, highlighting itsaim to extend beyond mere rhetoric to ensure every corner of thecountry reflects cleanliness akin to our homes.

"Our expectation is that "My clean country" will not remain justa slogan, but every corner of our country will be clean like ourhome. This is the responsibility of each of us, and it is our civicduty to participate in cleaning campaigns and set an example one of the issues that worries society is the pollution ofthe areas, especially during the holiday season. The season ofnature tourism begins. Let's control waste," the officialadded.