Today, a meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister JeyhunBayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan has kickedoff in Almaty.

They were greeted by Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister MuratNurtleu. This is of crucial importance as it can take place againstthe backdrop of intensive diplomatic efforts to resolvelong-standing disputes between the two countries.

In her comment to Azernews , Pakistani politicalexpert Shazia Anwer Cheema emphasized the importance of the ongoingmeeting in Almaty.

“Almaty has been the symbol of peace initiatives for a long andKazakhstan's move for peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijanare appreciated by global leaders like the United States andRussia,” she noted.

The political scientist evaluated Kazakhstan's mediation betweenAzerbaijan and Armenia.

“Kazakhstan has played a pivotal role for peace talks in centralAsia and Eastern Europe for a long time and global powers alwaysrespect Kazakhstani initiatives for peace talks,” she added.

The expert said that the meeting between the two countries'foreign ministers that Almaty hosts is very symbolic.

“Since Kazakhstan believes in non-aligned foreign policy andprovides a complete impartial atmosphere for talk therefore thismeeting is very symbolic and significant and can open the door forfurther deliberations,” Cheema said.

Currently, the panic created in Armenia by the joint efforts ofthe opposition and religious representatives is in the center ofthe world's attention. Taking such a step at a time when theparties are moving towards the peace process is undoubtedly part ofthe actions of the parties who always wish for conflict in theSouth Caucasus. Concerning the issue, the political expertemphasized that it is the traditional policy of Armenia.

“It is too early to comment because Armenia has a habit of usingforeign affairs for its domestic consumption while peace needs aglobal and futuristic approach,” she said.

The expert also said that whatever the Armenian side isthinking, the reality shows that the Almaty meeting betweenAzerbaijani and Armenian ministers, can open the peace doors forthe South Caucasus.

“However we need to be optimistic to see what results come outof this meeting because there is a chance that today's Almatymeeting can open door for further deliberations between the twocountries providing how honest Armenia is about the peace in theregion”, the expert finished her speech.

It is worth noting that nowadays the progress towards the peacetreaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is ongoing. It should not beforgotten that the conclusion of the peace treaty betweenAzerbaijan and Armenia guarantees development in many areas.

First of all, if there is no war or conflict in the region,there is no need for the mediation of external forces. This meansthat Azerbaijan and Armenia will not only recognise each other'sborders, but will also start cooperating within the framework ofthe open door principle.

Secondly, Armenia's signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijanwill contribute to its relations with Turkiye, and the borders willopen, which will massively affect Armenia's economic structure. Onthe other hand, Armenia will also benefit from Azerbaijan's giantoil and gas projects as well as its projects, in green energy.

Thirdly, and most importantly, the development of Armenia in theregion will undermine the plans of colonialist countries likeFrance to influence the South Caucasus for evil purposes. Yerevanwill no longer have to be a toy for other countries and play intothe hands of some Western organisations.

Undoubtedly, the signing of the peace treaty in the region willcontribute a lot to Armenia as well as Azerbaijan and will maintainlong-term security in the South Caucasus.