Moreeng Departs As South Africa Women's Head Coach After 11 Years; Du Preez Takes Over On Interim Basis

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, May 10 (IANS) Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced that Hilton Moreeng has departed as head coach of the South Africa women's team after serving 11 years in the role. Moreeng was appointed as the side's head coach in 2012 and his contract ended after the 2023/24 season.

The CSA also said Dillon du Preez, who served as an assistant coach under Moreeng, will take over the reins in an interim capacity for South Africa's multi-format tour of India in June-July till a new head coach is appointed. Moreeng oversaw the evolution of Proteas women's team into a professional outfit while coaching the team in 279 matches across all three formats.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to CSA and management for entrusting me with the incredible opportunity to coach the Proteas Women national team. It has been an honour and a privilege to lead such a talented group of athletes over the years.”

“Coaching at the international level has been an extraordinary journey filled with countless memorable moments and achievements. These experiences will forever hold a special place in my heart. I want to express my sincere appreciation to all the players and team management who have been instrumental in this journey,” said Moreeng in his statement.

Moreeng became the first South Africa coach to reach a senior World Cup final during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 held on home soil, where the hosts finished runners-up after losing by 19 runs to Australia in the final held in front of a sold-out Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

It was preceded by South Africa's two Women's T20 World Cup semi-final appearances in 2014 and 2020 respectively. Under him, South Africa made it to the semifinals of consecutive ODI World Cups in 2017 and 2022 respectively, losing out to England on both occasions.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work alongside each of you. I would also like to thank the South African fans and the media for their unwavering support throughout this journey. Your encouragement has been a constant source of motivation. Last but certainly not least, I am deeply grateful to my family and friends who have stood by me through the highs and lows along the way.”

“Your love and support have been my rock. As I step away from this role, I want to wish the team, and everyone involved the very best of luck in the future. I have no doubt that the future holds great success and prosperity for all,” he added.

Under Moreeng at the helm, South Africa won 84 out of 149 ODIs, with a win percentage of 56%. In T20Is, the team secured 60 victories out of 127 games, with one draw and two losses in Tests. His long stint ended with South Africa suffering a 2-1 T20I series defeat and a 1-1 ODI series draw against Sri Lanka at home.

"I have the honour of expressing CSA's gratitude to Hilton for his exceptional contributions to women's cricket in South Africa over the last decade, with his tenure marked by numerous historic moments. We convey our profound appreciation for his unwavering dedication and exemplary leadership, acknowledging his instrumental role in shaping the professionalisation of women's cricket in the country.”

“As Dillon du Preez steps in as interim coach, we offer him, the management and the team our full support as they head into their next international assignments. We have full confidence in Dillon's abilities to continue the momentum and uphold the standards set for the side.”

“The process of recruiting for a new coach is already underway. Our intention is to find the best candidate followed by a smooth transition to take the Proteas Women to greater heights,” said Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of Cricket.

In other changes to South Africa's coaching set-up, physiotherapist Molebatsi Theletsane will also depart from his position, with Neline Hoffman Kellerman joining the team.

Baakier Abrahams has been officially appointed as the batting coach, while Bongani Ndaba assumes the role of fielding coach. Both Abrahams and Ndaba had brief stints consulting with the team during the recent Sri Lanka series.