Delhi CM Kejriwal Getting Interim Bail Is Big Win For Truth: Goa AAP

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 10 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party's Goa unit on Friday expressed happiness over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal getting interim bail and said that it is a big win for truth.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted interim bail till June 1 to Kejriwal in the excise policy case.

The AAP chief was arrested on March 21 and has been in custody since then.

AAP Goa President Amit Palekar said that BJP didn't want Kejriwal to campaign for Lok Sabha election and hence he was put in jail.

"Whole idea to put him in jail was that he should not be available for campaigning for the INDIA bloc. It seems that the Supreme Court got to know the intention of BJP and hence he has been given interim bail," Palekar said.

"Now our leader is free to campaign as he has to surrender on June 2. If regular bail is granted, then it will continue. But it is a big big win for truth. Nobody can stifle his voice," Palekar said.