Citizens Commission On Human Rights Nashville Chapter Stands Against Electroshock Treatment At American Psychiatric Association Convention Protest

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 10th May 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) Nashville Chapter actively participated in a protest against electroshock treatment during the American Psychiatric Association's (APA) convention in New York this past week. With a firm stance against psychiatric abuse, the Nashville Chapter joined voices with advocates from across the nation to denounce the continued use of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) within psychiatric practices.







The protest, held outside the venue of the APA convention, attracted concerned citizens, mental health professionals, and survivors of psychiatric treatment. Their collective goal was to raise awareness about the harmful effects of ECT and to demand the APA fall in line with international standards against coercive psychiatric treatment.

Electroconvulsive therapy, often referred to as electroshock treatment, involves the administration of electrical currents to the brain to induce seizures. Despite its controversial nature and significant risks, including memory loss and cognitive impairment, ECT continues to be used by psychiatrists as a treatment for various mental health conditions.

“Electroshock treatment is a barbaric practice that inflicts unnecessary harm on vulnerable individuals,” said Brian Fesler, regional coordinator for the CCHR Nashville Chapter.“We cannot stand idly by while psychiatric institutions perpetuate this form of human rights abuse under the guise of medical treatment.”

Demonstrators held signs with messages such as“Stop Electroshock Treatment Before It Stops Our Kids,” amplifying their call for reform within the mental health system.

“As an organization dedicated to the protection of human rights, CCHR will continue to challenge the unethical practices of the psychiatric industry and advocate for alternatives that prioritize the well-being and autonomy of individuals,” added Fesler.

For more information about the Citizens Commission on Human Rights Nashville Chapter, please visit cchrnashville .