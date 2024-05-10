Indian Open Polo Champ & Jaipur Scion Padmanabh Singh Named 'Icon Of India'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Acclaimed polo player and head of the royal family of the erstwhile Jaipur State, Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, has been declared the newest Icon of India by The Leela.

The great-grandson of Jaipur's last ruler, Sawai Man Singh II, Padmanabh Singh is the son of Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Divya Kumar and her husband, Narendra Singh. It was the luxury hotel chain, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, that conferred the honour upon him.

The 25-year-old Jaipur scion, who's called Pacho by his family and friends, started playing competitive polo in 2015 when he was a student in England, and a member of the Guards Polo Club, which has had a long association with the British royal family.

Padmanabh Singh is the youngest winner of the Indian Open Polo Cup and the youngest captain ever of the Indian polo team. Previous to him, sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar, and leading woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana have been honoured with the title.

Making the announcement, Anuraag Bhatnagar Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said in a statement that the award "highlights our focus on connecting with India's young demographic who are rooted in their culture and firmly confident in their outlook to embrace a dynamic future."

Padmanabh Singh, speaking about his association with the luxury hotel chain, said it started in 2022 with "The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup, where I have been leading The Leela team for the last two years."

He added: "I look forward to co-creating meaningful avenues with The Leela for the world to experience the essence and richness of our country."