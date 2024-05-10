Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya has taken part in the annual celebration of Europe Day.

MANAMA -- Bahrain witnesses on Saturday start of preparatory meetings for the 33rd Arab Summit including sessions that will group senior officials at the economic and social levels.

KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti oil moved up by USD 1.68 to USD 85.82 per barrel on Thursday as opposed to USD 84.14 pb on Wednesday.

CAIRO -- Rafah crossing is under Palestinian control and it is unacceptable to change its Palestinian identity, says a senior Palestinian official.