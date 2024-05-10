Spain Will Recognize State Of Palestine May 21 -- Borrel

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, May 10 (KUNA) -- The higher representative of the European Union Josep Borrel declared on Friday that Spain would recognize the State of Palestine on May 21.

Borrel, interviewed by the state-run radio station, said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Al-Bares, currently in Washington, affirmed to him about the plan to recognize the State of Palestine, hours ago.

This recognition will be a symbolic step of a political nature, he said, indicating that although such a move would not change realities on the ground, it would mirror resolve to the search for a solution.

The Spanish foreign minister is scheduled to meet his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, to brief him about his nation's plan.

Other European states, namely Ireland, Slovenia and Malta, intend to make an identical declaration on the same day, May 21. (end)

