RMA: Russians Intensify Attacks In Kharkiv Region, Especially In Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers have intensified shelling in the northern part of the Kharkiv region, primarily hitting the city of Vovchansk.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The occupiers intensified shelling in the northern direction. First of all, the enemy strikes at the city of Vovchansk. The shelling from KABs, multiple rocket launchers, and artillery continued throughout the night. There were unsuccessful attempts by subversive groups to break through the border,” he informed.

Syniehubov added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are confidently holding their positions: not a single meter has been lost.

According to the official, the enemy group does not pose a threat to Kharkiv, its forces are only enough for provocations in the northern direction.

“All the authorities are working, on the ground and fulfilling their duties. We urge civilians in the border settlements to take shelter, as the enemy does not care whether they strike at military infrastructure or unarmed civilians,” he emphasized.

As reported earlier, on May 9, 21 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.