Kerala Court Asks CBI To Reinvestigate Jesna Missing Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 10 (IANS) A court in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday ordered the CBI to reinvestigate the Jesna missing case.

The directive came after the father of Jesna approached the court with "fresh evidence" in the case.

Earlier, the CBI had submitted their final report on the case as they failed to find out what happened to her.

Father of Jesna had submitted in a sealed cover what he claims to be fresh evidence and wanted the court to order a reinvestigation.

After the CBI had pointed out that they were ready for a relook if there was new evidence and hence the court asked the CBI to reinvestigate the case and gave the necessary orders.

Jesna went missing from her home district in Pathanamthitta on March 22, 2018, while she was a second-year B.Com student.

The case was first probed by the Kerala Police, after which it was handed over to the Crime Branch wing and later to the CBI.