Huawei Moves Away From Google Into Its Own Operating Universe

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a strategic pivot, Huawei Technologies is set to fully transition from Google's Android to its own HarmonyOS in 2024.









The driving force behind this shift largely stems from the necessity to sidestep U.S. export controls that have impacted its mobile operations since 2019.

















The introduction of HarmonyOS Next, slated to feature in the upcoming Mate 70 smartphone, marks a significant upgrade.



It boasts tripled memory efficiency and improved AI capabilities on-device.









Originally tailored for IoT devices, HarmonyO was adapted for smartphones in 2021 after Huawei lost access to vital components of the Android ecosystem.







With HarmonyOS Next, Huawei not only continues this adaptation but also plans to extend its reach into the automotive sector.



They aim to integrate the OS for enhanced vehicle functionality through the Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance.



The OS now supports 4,000 apps, including prominent ones like Alibaba's Alipay and McDonald's, with aspirations to expand to 500,000.









This expansion goes hand-in-hand with Huawei's own advances in 5G technology.









They recently launched the Mate 60 Pro and the highly anticipated Pura 70 smartphone, evidencing their commitment to innovation.















These developments are creating a buzz, particularly in the Chinese market, signaling Huawei's comeback in the smartphone arena.







HarmonyOS Next

HarmonyOS Next sets itself apart by completely independence from both Android and Linux kernels, boasting a custom kernel that surpasses Linux in efficiency.

















This move is not just a technical upgrade but a strategic endeavor to carve out a new niche in the global operating system market. It positions HarmonyOS as a potential rival to Android and iOS.

















As Huawei prepares for the rollout of HarmonyOS Next, the company is actively cultivating a developer community. The aim is to populate its ecosystem with thousands of native apps by late 2024.









This effort is critical as Huawei navigates the challenges of convincing developers and consumers to adopt its platform.









With robust government backing in China, HarmonyOS could become a new standard within the country.



If it gains traction internationally, it has the potential to influence global market dynamics.









