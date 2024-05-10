Saudi Arabia’S NEOM City Hits Financial And Logistical Roadblocks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saudi Arabia's NEOM project, a $500 billion initiative to build a futuristic, sustainable city in the desert, has encountered significant challenges.



As part of the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 plan, NEOM aims to develop a technologically advanced urban center, that relies entirely on renewable energy.



However, the project has faced logistical complexities, financial setbacks, and ethical issues.



A significant hurdle is the project's immense scale and cost. The initial $500 billion budget may double, potentially reaching up to $1 trillion by 2050 due to delays and increased scope.



While Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has primarily financed the project, attracting further international investors remains difficult.







Additionally, some reports have highlighted forced relocations of local communities, raising ethical questions about displacement.



The project's signature feature, "The Line," is a proposed 170-kilometer linear city.



Critics have expressed concerns about its environmental impact and the feasibility of maintaining a zero-carbon structure.



Building such a massive project could lead to substantial "embodied carbon" emissions, contradicting the project's sustainability goals.



Despite these challenges, the Saudi government continues to prioritize NEOM as a key pillar of economic diversification.



A green hydrogen plant, planned to be the world's largest, will produce carbon-free hydrogen. This plant symbolizes NEOM's potential role in a greener future.



NEOM's ambitious goals hinge on overcoming major financial, environmental, and social obstacles.



It aims to transform urban living and set a global sustainability standard.



However, the project must address investor confidence, environmental impact, and community displacement to achieve success.



Ultimately, this massive development represents Saudi Arabia's effort to diversify its economy beyond oil, striving for a sustainable and technologically advanced future.

