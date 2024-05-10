São Paulo’S Diverse Cultural Offerings This Mother’S Day Weekend

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Mother's Day weekend, São Paulo offers a variety of entertainment options catering to diverse tastes.



The city will host both national and international performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.



Theater productions on various themes will take the stage, and there are even new spots for a special outing in the city.



Colombian singer Karol G and British artist Louis Tomlinson are set to perform at the Tietê Sports Center and Allianz Parque, respectively.



Prominent Brazilian artists such as Djavan, Daniel, Ivan Lins, and Leo Jaime are also scheduled to perform over the weekend, with some shows celebrating Mother's Day.



An exclusive exhibit by Sebastião Salgado, "50 Years of the Carnation Revolution in Portugal," is now showing at the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS).







Djavan will perform his "D Tour" at Espaço das Américas on Saturday, May 11, and Sunday, May 12. Tickets for these dates are already sold out.



Ivan Lins, performing with Marco Brito, Nema Antunes, and Teo Lima at Sesc Bom Retiro, has also sold out his tickets for performances on Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12.



Leo Jaime celebrates 40 years in music at Vibra São Paulo with his show Festabaileshow - #Tofazendo40, and



Wanessa Camargo returns to the stage post-Big Brother Brasil to debut her new single, "Caça Like," at Audio. Tickets are still available for both performances.



The MIS is hosting a never-before-seen exhibit by Sebastião Salgado, "50 Years of the Carnation Revolution in Portugal," and a reimagined version of Shakespeare's "Hamlet" directed by Gabriel Villela debuts at Sesc Vila Mariana.



For literature lovers, the city has a new attraction: Bibla, a bookstore that combines coffee and books.

Explore other events on the agenda:

Concerts







Karol G will bring her "Mañana Será Bonito" tour to Sao Paulo on Friday, May 10, at 7:30 PM at Centro Esportivo Tietê. Tickets range from R$ 561 to R$ 861.



Wanessa Camargo performs on Friday, May 10, at 9:00 PM at Audio, with tickets priced between R$ 168 and R$ 480



Daniel Boaventura presents his "Best Part of The Show" tour on Friday, May 10, at 10:00 PM at Tokio Marine Hall, with tickets from R$ 140 to R$ 280.



The Calling, Capital Inicial, and Paralamas do Sucesso will perform at the Um Baita Festival in Campinas on Saturday, May 11, at 2:00 PM. Ticket prices range from R$ 300 to R$ 960.



Louis Tomlinson will perform at Allianz Parque on Saturday, May 11, at 9:00 PM, with tickets priced from R$ 320 to R$ 1,000.

Leo Jaime celebrates 40 years of career at Vibra São Paulo on Saturday, May 11, at 10:00 PM. Tickets range from R$ 160 to R$ 340.







Primeiro Hamlet is playing at Sesc Vila Mariana from May 11 through June 16.



Performances run Thursday to Saturday at 9:00 PM and Sunday at 6:00 PM, with tickets priced at R$ 60.



Tio Vânia, celebrating 45 years of Grupo Tapa, is showing at Sesc Santana from May 10 through June 16.

Performances are Thursday to Saturday at 8:00 PM and Sunday at 6:00 PM. Tickets are R$ 50, with free sessions on May 18 and 19.





MIS is featuring "50 Years of the Carnation Revolution in Portugal" by Sebastião Salgado starting May 10. Ticket price is R$ 10.





Bibla, a new bookstore and cafe , opens in Alto de Pinheiros on Friday, May 10.



TheaterExhibitionsLiteratureLocated at Praça Prof.a Emília Barbosa Lima, 58, the venue aims to blend literature, gastronomy, and cultural space for the community.