Brazil Reaches Agreement On Payroll Tax Relief For Key Sectors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Minister Fernando Haddad and Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco agreed to continue payroll tax relief for 17 economic sectors.



Their agreement prevents immediate tax collection and phases in changes from next year until 2028.



Companies will only face payroll taxes on the 13th salary in the final year.



A recent Supreme Court decision temporarily suspended the policy, previously extended by Congress until 2027.



The suspension cited the lack of a sustainable funding source. First implemented in 2011, payroll tax relief aimed to ease the financial burden on labor-heavy industries.



As a result, the policy affects thousands of businesses employing over 9 million people.







Replacing a standard 20% social security contribution, the new approach introduces a tax on gross revenue from 1% to 4.5%.



Companies now have a more manageable way to contribute.



While industry representatives initially pushed for a more gradual timeline, the government maintained a firm 2027 deadline.



This deal matters because it finds a balance between business and government interests.



Essential tax relief will continue for companies significantly contributing to employment.



Meanwhile, the government will have time to adjust revenue streams and safeguard the social security fund.



A broader reform of payroll taxation might arrive by 2025 to further refine the model.



This step would offer sustainable funding solutions, ensuring a reliable framework for the future.



Ultimately, phased tax relief supports Brazil's economic sectors and lays the groundwork for comprehensive reform.

