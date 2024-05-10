Israel Affirms It Can Address Rafah Conflict Alone

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ceasefire discussions between Israel and Hamas have reached an impasse due to significant disagreements and escalating tensions.



Despite ongoing negotiations, progress remains challenging as both sides hold firm.



Hamas demands a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza , which Israel firmly rejects.



Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on maintaining military operations, particularly an offensive on Rafah.



This move has drawn widespread criticism for its potential to worsen the conflict.







Efforts to establish a ceasefire include temporary pauses for delivering humanitarian aid and laying the groundwork for extended negotiations.



Yet Israel' insistence on continuing military operations in Rafah, a sanctuary for displaced Palestinians, raises humanitarian concerns.



International organizations and allies express deep reservations about the planned offensive due to potential civilian casualties and the broader implications for regional stability.



The U.S. government warns that a large-scale military invasion could harm civilians and ultimately threaten Israel's security interests.



The Biden administration emphasizes that diplomatic solutions should be prioritized to reduce civilian casualties and avert a deeper humanitarian crisis.



Despite these warnings, Netanyahu remains firm about continuing the offensive if Hamas refuses a ceasefire.



Regional and global diplomatic efforts focus on finding a peaceful resolution to prevent further violence and suffering while addressing the root causes of the conflict.

