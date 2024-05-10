Friendship Marriage: All You Need To Know About Japan's Relationship Trend Without Love Or Sex

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid the reducing percentage of marriage in Japan, a new relationship trend 'friendship marriage' is gaining ground in the country which is facing the challenge of a declining population. According to a South China Morning Post (SCMP) report, increasing numbers of young people in Japan are opting for a new type of marital relationship w free from love or sex. The report named the trend as 'friendship marriage'.Also Read: Arjun Kapoor lends support to Delhi boy selling rolls in viral video, netizens say 'terrible actor, but good human'According to the report, the relationship trend is based on shared values and interests and people are seeing it as an alternative to traditional marriages.

Also Read: Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya becomes new sensation in Egypt, goes viral. Here's whyWhat is friendship marriage all about?The report has defined friendship marriage as“a cohabitating relationship based on shared interests and values.” As per the trend, people do not marry the person whom they love or share a romantic bond per the trend, partners can enter into a legal marriage and can live together as husband and wife. People in a friendship marriage are also allowed to have relationships with other people based on mutual agreement. Moreover, they can also decide to have children through artificial insemination Read: Video of BJP leader's minor son casting vote in Bhopal goes viral; Congress says 'turning EC into a child's plaything'“Friendship marriage is like finding a roommate with similar interests,\" SCMP quoted a person who was in a friendship marriage for three years person in a similar relationship shared her experience of being in a friendship marriage and said that she 'can be a good friend' if not 'suited as someone's girlfriend'. She also said that she wants to be with a person with similar interests and tastes Read: Japan's service activity extends gains on solid demand, PMI showsThe SCMP report highlighted that the trend is more popular among asexual individuals and homosexuals. The report also underlined the relevance of friendship marriage for homosexuals who can take this alternative route in the country as same-sex marriage is not legal in Japan marriage way to please parentsA friendship marriage can be an escape for people who are not willing to marry but are doing so to present a“stable and mature” image in front of society or to please their parents, highlighted SCMP news report. It also said that more than 70% of partners in friendship marriages chose the relationship to have children as it is still difficult for a single woman to embrace motherhood in Japan.

MENAFN10052024007365015876ID1108197548