Azerbaijan's State And Government Officials Pay Respect To National Leader Heydar Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) State and government officials visited the Alley of Honors tocommemorate National Leader Heydar Aliyev as May 10 marks the 101stanniversary of the architect and founder of the modern andindependent Azerbaijani state, National Leader of the Azerbaijanipeople, Azernews reports.

Among those in attendance were Prime Minister Ali Asadov,Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, and Head of thePresidential Administration Samir Nuriyev. They placed flowers atthe National Leader`s grave.

Flowers were also put at the grave of the National Leader`swife, outstanding ophthalmologist and academician ZarifaAliyeva.