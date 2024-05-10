Nawgati Launches Innovative Â€ ̃Nawgati Billing Appâ€TM To Enhance Transparency At CNG Fuel Stations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 9, 2024: Nawgati, a home-grown innovative fuel aggregator startup, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Nawgati Billing App. The app is Nawgati\'s next step towards revolutionising the fueling payment process as it is set to redefine transparency and efficiency at fuel stations across the nation. By incorporating this state-of-the-art app, Nawgati will seamlessly integrate with existing Android POS machines, providing real-time access to crucial information during each fueling transaction at CNG stations anywhere in the country. This integration serves as a proactive measure against theft, pilferage, and other discrepancies, ensuring complete accountability at every stage of the fueling process.



Once connected with the POS machine, the Nawgati Billing App will synergize with the existing Aaveg infrastructure. Through this, users will have access to comprehensive insights such as vehicle number, compliance status, loyalty program details, workforce deployed at station and more, along with the billing details. This integration will not only simplify the payment process but also enhance the overall experience for all the fuel companies that have been onboarded on Aaveg. Currently, the solution is live at a selected CNG stations in Delhi and Mumbai.



Furthermore, the app offers an additional layer of transparency by enabling pump owners to track all station sales through the Aaveg platform. By centralising this data and analytics, Nawgati will empower stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimise operational efficiency.



The Noida-headquartered startup has taken several strides in digitising the fueling industry and has successfully implemented various projects. Nawgati previously collaborated with oil and gas distribution companies and empowered them with Aaveg solutions to minimise manual intervention, and with Nawgati Billing App, this is a step further in the right direction.



Vaibhav Kaushik, CEO and Co-founder of Nawgati, shed light on the app\'s potential impact, \"At Nawgati, we are committed to introducing pioneering solutions that address industry challenges, streamline operations and ensure financial security. With the launch of the Nawgati Billing App, we have taken a significant step towards achieving these goals. We are setting a new standard for transparency and efficiency in fueling transactions. By leveraging our existing setup and advanced technology, we empower fuel station owners to streamline operations, minimise manual errors, and ensure that every transaction is accounted for.\"



Kaushik further emphasised the app\'s role in automating manual processes while maintaining meticulous oversight: \"With the Nawgati Billing App, we are not just automating tasks; we are reimagining the entire fueling experience. By harnessing the power of technology, we mitigate risks, enhance security, and elevate industry standards.\"



The Nawgati Billing App serves as a testament to Nawgati\'s dedication to continuous innovation in the fuel retail automation sector. This user-friendly app empowers pump owners to manage their stations more effectively, minimise discrepancies, and focus on delivering exceptional customer service.



Nawgati invites fuel station owners and industry stakeholders to embrace this transformative solution and embark on a journey toward a future of transparency, efficiency, and innovation in fuel retailing.



About Nawgati



Founded by Aalaap Nair, Vaibhav Kaushik, and Aryan Sisodia, Nawgati, a home-grown, innovative Fuel Aggregator start-up, is on a mission to revolutionize the fuel station experience in India. By providing an intelligent retail ops platform, Aaveg, to fuel stations, and India\'s largest fuel discovery app, the Nawgati Fueling App, to end-consumers, Nawgati aims to save valuable time for both fuel providers and consumers, significantly reduce congestion, and improve overall operational efficiency. Nawgati gained recognition when it was featured on Shark Tank Season 2, solidifying its position in the market and attracting prominent investors. Nawgati is also backed by the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL).

