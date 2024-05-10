Egypt, USA Agree To Continue Pushing For Comprehensive Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 10 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his American counterpart Antony Blinken agreed on Friday to close consultation and coordination to continue pushing all parties to reach a comprehensive truce in Gaza and put an end to the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

This came during a phone call that Minister Shoukry received from Blinken, during which they discussed latest developments and humanitarian situation in Palestinian Rafah, the official spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Ahmwd Abu Zaid, said in a statement.

Both sides also discussed the repercussions of the military operations and Israel's control of the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side and its future risks, the statement added.

The Egyptian side stressed, during the call, the need to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible to avoid the region more escalations on the security and humanitarian levels)

