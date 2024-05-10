Youthful Vietnamese Migrants Protest Vs Rulers Back Home

The demonstration I attended was organized by the Viet Tan Reform Party , which the Vietnamese government labels a terrorist group . Particularly striking was the yellow flag of the former Republic of South Vietnam. Vietnam's current government deems display of this flag as a form of sedition .

Another banner laments that it's been 50 years since China occupied the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, territory that is also claimed by Vietnam.

Since the 1990s Vietnam's government has increasingly encouraged young people to move abroad. From the state's perspective, labor export programs have two main advantages:

First, they ameliorate chronic levels of high youth unemployment , especially in areas of Vietnam that have received little economic investment. The emigration of discontented young people can also act as a safety valve to avert popular protest in authoritarian regimes.

Second, migrant remittances back to Vietnam constitute a crucial and reliable source of revenue – over US$10 billion per year , making it among the world's top 10 remittance-receiving countries .

Rising inflation in Vietnam makes foreign currency even more valuable, increasing the attractiveness of labor migration for people in low-paid jobs.

The number of people wanting to depart vastly exceeds the availability of regularized migration opportunities through approved labor export agreements. Thus, over the past 20 years, Vietnamese migrants have increasingly resorted to irregular transnational journeys in the hopes of finding work and transforming the lives of their families back home. Europe has emerged as a popular destination due to the strength of the euro and the pound.

Officially, Vietnamese authorities denounce irregular migration, but in practice brokers and agencies continue to operate and expand with local authorities often turning a blind eye or even being actively involved .

For decades, criticism of the Vietnamese government was spearheaded by Vietnam's“boat people,” who had fled their home country in the 1970s-80s after the Vietnamese Communist Party defeated US forces and“reunified” the country. The trauma of their desperate escapes and resentment towards communism runs deep in these diasporas.

The US hosts by far the largest Vietnamese diaspora from this period, and it is highly critical of Vietnam's Communist Party while being quite influential in the US.

A representative of Viet Tan's much smaller UK chapter explained to me how the first generation of protesters has been declining in number with aging. However, this trend of decline has recently been reversed by the significant influx of recent arrivals in the UK.