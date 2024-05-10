Brazil Ranks 6th Globally in Cryptocurrency Adoption with 26 Million Investors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil ranks sixth globally in cryptocurrency adoption, according to the latest data from Triple-A.



By the end of 2023, 26 million Brazilians-representing 12% of the population-had invested in digital assets.



This significant uptake highlights the nation's increasing interest in decentralized finance, placing Brazil among the top ten in the world.



Brazil's population was estimated at 216 million in 2023. However, the most recent census from the Brazilian stats agency IBGE counted 203 million people.



This discrepancy implies that the proportion of Brazilians holding cryptocurrencies could be even higher.







The United Arab Emirates leads the world, with 3 million individuals (30.4% of the population) holding digital assets.



Vietnam ranks second, with 21 million people-21.2% of its population-invested in digital currencies.



The United States, with 53 million people, comprises 15.6% of its population and ranks third in global adoption.



Iran ranks fourth with 12 million investors, making up 13.5% of its population. The Philippines closely follows with 16 million investors, representing 13.4%.



Brazil's 26 million cryptocurrency holders make it sixth, demonstrating the country's enthusiasm for the crypto economy.

In nominal terms, India leads with 93 million investors despite only a fraction of its vast population involved.



China ranks second with 59 million investors, despite its ban on crypto trading. The United States follows closely behind in third place with 52 million investors.



These trends reflect a significant shift in global financial markets towards digital assets.



The increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies indicates that investors seek alternative strategies to traditional banking.



This movement highlights the immense potential of blockchain and decentralized finance in reshaping global investment landscapes.



Emerging markets and established economies are both exploring these transformative possibilities, fueling the rapid expansion of the digital asset economy.

