Palmeiras dominated Liverpool-URU with a crushing 5-0 victory on Thursday, moving decisively closer to the Copa Libertadores knockout stages.



The pivotal fourth-round group stage encounter featured Raphael Veiga's standout performance, netting twice. Endrick, Rony, and Gustavo Gómez also scored in this critical win.



The triumph solidifies Palmeiras' commanding lead in Group F, where they now boast ten points, widening the gap over their rivals.



Conversely, Liverpool-URU lags behind, anchored at the bottom with only four points.



Meanwhile, this victory boosts Palmeiras' confidence ahead of their next Libertadores fixture against Independiente del Valle and a domestic clash with Athletico-PR.







The match started under intense conditions. Early on, Liverpool-URU seemed to score through Matías Ocampo, but the goal was immediately annulled for offside.



Palmeiras retaliated, with Veiga narrowly missing a goal as his shot hit the crossbar.



As momentum built, Veiga shattered the deadlock with a powerful strike just before halftime, setting the match's tone.



Palmeiras maintained control in the second half, with Veiga quickly adding a second goal to his tally.



Liverpool-URU briefly sought a penalty, but VAR confirmed offside, keeping Palmeiras' lead intact.



The relentless attack continued, with goals from Endrick and Rony, while Gómez sealed victory with a late penalty.



This decisive win served as more than just a victory; it was a clear statement of intent from Palmeiras.



Guided by Abel Ferreira, the team demonstrated their tactical prowess and robust championship mentality.



This victory highlights Palmeiras' ambitions and solidifies their status as strong contenders for the Copa Libertadores this year.

